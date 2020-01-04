Going through a rough patch? Disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly‘s estranged live-in girlfriend Azriel Clary took to social media on Friday, January 3, to publicly pray for herself and her family amid the Surviving R. Kelly part 2 premiere — but it’s unclear which family she’s talking about.

“God, give me and my family strength,” the 22-year-old tweeted late on Friday evening. Fans immediately flooded her mentions with questions, asking her if she means her actual family that she is currently estranged from or the family she recently left behind: Joycelyn Savage and Kelly, 52.

God, give me and my family strength. — Azriel Clary (@theonlyazriel) January 4, 2020

“Which family? You & Joc & R Kelly …. or your blood family? I need clarity on who I’m praying for,” one fan tweeted. Another wrote, “What family you talking about ?? Joycelyn and Kelly? Or your real family that gives a f–k about you? And wants to see you home??”

It’s unclear if Azriel is still in touch with Joycelyn and Kelly ever since she moved out of the “Step in the Name of Love” singer’s Trump Tower condo in Chicago last month. According to TMZ, Azriel had been living in the condo with Kelly’s other girlfriend, Joycelyn, 24, while he remains behind bars in federal prison in Chicago as awaits three separate trials for multiple charges related to alleged sexual assault against various women in three different states.

In April 2020, Kelly is facing charges related to his federal sex crimes case in Chicago, to which he previously pleaded not guilty.

The following month, Kelly is expected in court in Brooklyn, New York to face one count of racketeering and four counts of violating the Mann Act, which prohibits sexual trafficking across state lines — and he was also accused of paying a bribe in exchange for a “fraudulent identification document” for someone identified only as “Jane Doe” on Aug. 30, 1994, in relation to his brief marriage to the late R&B singer, Aaliyah. Kelly previously pleaded not guilty to those charges.

In September 2020, Kelly will appear in court to face 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse in Chicago. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

But in the midst of Kelly’s legal issues, Azriel has refrained from stating whether she is still romantically linked to him after moving out of his condo. In the days since Lifetime’s docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning, she posted several cryptic tweets that fans interpreted as a hint she’s still supporting the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer from afar.

FUN FACT: I love to make people eat their words. So buckle up, because it’s about to be a lot of that very soon. I woke up feeling good and actually laughing at all that I see. — Azriel Clary (@theonlyazriel) January 3, 2020

“The quiet before the storm. The main thing is don’t panic,” she tweeted shortly after the premiere. “FUN FACT: I love to make people eat their words. So buckle up, because it’s about to be a lot of that very soon. I woke up feeling good and actually laughing at all that I see. Nothing kills a hater more than silence & success. 💫.”