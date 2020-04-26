Telling all. R. Kelly‘s ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary took to her YouTube channel on Saturday, April 25 to announce her plans to begin to share her truth and tell her story about what she experienced within the five years that she dated and lived with the disgraced R&B singer.

“Okay guys so I have been in therapy and a big part of healing is being able to talk. And so, I’m going to tell you guys everything that I have experienced, everything that I have seen, everything that I have endured during these last five years,” the 22-year-old said in the video, titled “Intro – My Last 5 Years.” “My purpose is not to boast, it’s not to degrade, it’s not to make anybody look bad or tell somebody else’s secrets. It is just for me to be able to heal, to be able to move on past. This is personally how I choose to heal.”

She went on the explain that she’s the type of person who suppresses her emotions and tucks them away, but she hopes to heal and grow from this experience. “Once I do this, I kid you not, I will be done with this forever. My goal is to not make money off someone’s name,” Azriel said and she invited fans to ask her questions in the comments of the video. She planned to tell her story in a series that could be as short as five videos or as long as 100 videos, depending on how much time it will take her to tell her story.

“In my five years of being with him, I will talk about everything that has happened. I will talk about everybody: to manipulation, to our everyday routine, to our lives, to our houses, to our studio, to everything. I will tell you guys everything,” she explained as screenshots of alleged text messages between her and Kelly, who was labeled as “Husband” in her phone contacts appeared on the screen. “I will tell you guys how he thought, how he maneuvered. I will tell you guys how he was manipulative and you guys will start to see it on your own as I tell the story the depths of lies and the depth that he would go to make a lie believable.”

Azriel previously revealed that she met the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer when she was 17 years old and he was 48. She quickly started dating him and moved in with him and his other live-in girlfriends. But she left him and moved out of his Trump Tower condo in December 2019. Kelly, 53, is currently in jail and is facing multiple sexual misconduct charges, including three federal sex trafficking charges: kidnapping, forced labor, sexual exploitation of a child and racketeering. His first court date is tentatively set for September 2020. He has previously denied all allegations of sexual abuse.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.