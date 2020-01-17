Not here for the negativity. Azriel Clary — one of R. Kelly’s past “girlfriends” — fired back at a troll on Instagram who tried to tell her that her time in the spotlight is almost finished. Azriel, 22, merely shared a video of herself on Thursday, January 16, and captioned it, “Happy to be smiling & focusing on myself💫. Time to make these goals reality. What’s something you plan to speak into existence this year? #timetogetleftorgetright 💯 #ontherunwithazriel.” And that prompted a hater to take to the comments with a rude statement about the young woman.

“Chiiilleee [sic] even after all of ya lil 15 mins is up, you’re gonna have to go back to your broke ass hometown, and continue to live ya broke ass life you live now,” the person wrote. “So chat it up chatterbox. Your 15 is about up, just like any other of his victims. Never last🙄.” Azriel replied, “I was always destined for success with or without a Robert. But thank you, stay blessed. ❤️” Good job, girl!

Courtesy of Azriel Clary/Instagram

Then another hater decided to step in and wrote, “But you stayed and abandoned your family, sleeping with little girls to please R. Kelly. You stopped being a victim when [you] hit 18 and other innocent girls came in and you participated. Girl bye.” Azriel responded again, “I never did anything with ‘little’ girls. I WAS the little girl. If [you’re] going [to] sit here and act like you know my life better than me, or lived my life even for a second … at least get it right, baby. #stayblessed.”

Courtesy of Azriel Clary/Instagram

Azriel and Kelly met when she was only 17 years old. After she went to one of his concerts in Orlando with her family, where he picked her out of the crowd to go on stage, the two kept in contact and eventually, Kelly convinced her parents to let Azriel go on tour with him. Azriel slowly stopped communicating with her parents and was even seen supporting Kelly at several court hearings when he was accused of abuse of young women and went to jail over multiple sexual assault charges.

However, in November, Azriel moved out of Kelly’s Trump Tower condo and began to sing a different tune about the disgraced performer. “No one ever wakes up and says, ‘Today I’m going to be manipulated, or taken advantage of, or kidnapped’ … those are things you just cannot control. I never thought me and ‘victim’ would ever be in the same sentence because I, too, was in denial … but once you realize, you realize,” she wrote on Twitter in January.

Now, it seems Azriel is taking her life back into her own hands. And she’s not about to let any haters get in her way.