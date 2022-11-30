Prince William’s godmother, Lady Susan Hussey, has resigned from her royal role after allegedly making racist comments toward Black charity director, Ngozi Fulani, In Touch confirms.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, November 29, Fulani – the CEO of London-based charity Sistah Space – alleged that she was repeatedly questioned by Lady SH, 83, about where she was “from,” her heritage and more at an event to raise awareness about domestic violence against women. The event was hosted by Queen Camilla and held at Buckingham Palace the same night.

“Mixed feelings about yesterday’s visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge,” Fulani wrote alongside a photo of herself and a recap of the alleged exchange. “The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur.”

Some of the questions Lady SH – a royal aide who was often referred to as Queen Elizabeth II’s “Number One Head Girl,” per the Washington Post – allegedly asked Fulani included, “What part of Africa are you from?”, “What nationality are you?” and “When did you first come here?” Fulani continuously told the former Buckingham Palace staff member that she was born in the UK and is a British national, but alleged that Lady SH would not stop asking her racially charged questions.

“We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details,” a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Wednesday, November 30. “In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made. We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes.”

The spokesperson continued, “In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect. All members of the Household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times.”

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

A spokesperson for Prince William, 40, and Princess Kate issued a statement on behalf of the royal couple, saying, “I was really disappointed to hear about the guest’s experience. Racism has no place in our society. These comments were unacceptable and it’s right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect.”

Though the Queen, 75, did not comment directly on the allegations, she penned a rare tweet about the event, part of which read, “Today, a remarkable group of people gathered at Buckingham Palace with one aim – to see the end of violence against women and girls. I was deeply moved and inspired by their stories. With determination and courage, we will see the end of these heinous crimes forever.”