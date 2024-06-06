Prince William shared a rare update on Princess Kate Middleton’s health amid her battle with cancer when a veteran at the D-Day 80th anniversary tribute event in Portsmouth, England, asked if she was “getting any better.”

“She is better, thanks. She would’ve loved to be here today,” the Prince of Wales, 41, appeared to have said of his wife at the event on Wednesday, June 5, as seen in a video shared on X.

However, another X user interpreted William’s response as, “Yes, she’s doing really well.”

The prince also told the vet that Kate’s grandmother Valerie Middleton was a staff member at Bletchley Park, which housed the Government Code and Cypher School during World War II, where Alan Turing and other codebreakers cracked the Enigma cipher in 1941.

Kensington Palace announced in January that Kate, 42, had undergone a planned abdominal surgery. She spent 13 days in the hospital before she returned home to continue her recovery privately. The Princess of Wales remained out of the public eye for several weeks, which led to rumors about the true nature of her health and reason for surgery. Finally, Kate broke her silence in a video message on March 22, revealing that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Leon Neal/Getty Images

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” she said.

Kate added that she and William had been taking time to “process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” which includes their three kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

“As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits,” she concluded.

As Kate continues to battle cancer behind closed doors, many people have wondered what this means for her future as a royal. Kensington Palace said in a May 21 statement that she is “not expected to return to work until it’s cleared by her medical team.” Meanwhile, a source exclusively told In Touch on June 5, “It’s possible we won’t see her until 2025, which would be a whole year without Kate.”

“But she insisted she was getting better every day,” the insider continued. “No one expected her to completely disappear for so long. Now, with the news that she may not resume her royal duties until 2025, everyone is fearing the worst. The truth is, Kate is in the fight of her life.”