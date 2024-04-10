Prince William has finally broken his silence nearly three weeks after wife Princess Kate Middleton announced her shocking cancer diagnosis.

The royal family member, 41, took to X to respond to a tweet from British soccer player Rachel Daly, who announced her retirement from the sport on Wednesday, April 10.

“Thank you for so many unforgettable performances with @Lionesses, @RachelDaly3. Plenty more goals for Villa now!,” the tweet read from the official Kensington Royal account, which William shares with the Princess of Wales, 42. The tweet concluded with a “W” as the prince and princess are known to sign off their personal messages from the account with their initials.

The prince is an avid soccer supporter and reappeared online for the first time since Kate announced she was in the “early stages” of “preventative chemotherapy.”

The royal couple has been taking a break from the spotlight and focusing on spending time with their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, during their school holiday break.

Kate announced the bombshell about her health on March 22 after conspiracy theories circulated about her disappearance following a planned abdominal surgery in January. Kate had been absent from the public eye since December 2023 when she was seen at a Christmas service with her husband and their children.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in early stages of that treatment,” Kate said via a video shared via X. “It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to [the kids] in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I’m going to be OK.”

The news of Kate’s health diagnosis shocked the nation, with even her close friends not being aware of her condition until she made the announcement.

“The circle of knowledge was very tight,” a former palace aide told People in an article published on March 27. Another source close to the royal family admitted it was a “heck of a shock.”

Kate and William later thanked fans for the outpouring of support, noting they were “extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support.”

“The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message,” the statement obtained by Us Weekly read on March 25. “[They] are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time.”