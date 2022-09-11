While the world mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, the late monarch’s family is sharing heartfelt tributes of their own. Prince Harry publicly reacted to his late grandmother’s passing alongside wife Meghan Markle while greeting a crowd of mourners.

“It’s a lonely place up there now without her,” the Duke of Sussex, 37, said to a group of people outside of Windsor Castle on Saturday, September 10, according to a video published by The Sun. “Whichever room she was in, you felt her presence throughout.”

Meghan, 41, stood by her husband as she warmly greeted the public by shaking hands and showing graciousness for the outcry of support toward the royal family.

The royal family announced her death on Thursday, September 8, via their Twitter account hours after Buckingham Palace announced that Elizabeth’s medical team was “concerned” for her health.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the official death announcement read. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Amid the news of her passing, Harry was photographed at the Aberdeen Airport. He looked sullen while riding in the backseat of a car, per photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Meghan was noticeably absent from his side amid her tumultuous relationship with the royal family.

The former actress and Duke of Sussex announced they would “step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family” in January 2020. They spoke further spoke of the decision during a CBS tell-all interview, which was released in March 2021. Meghan and Harry — who share children Archie and Lilibet together — got candid about the struggles they faced as members of the British royal family.

Following Elizabeth’s death, Prince Charles immediately became King Charles III. He is the oldest British monarch to take over the throne at age 73.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” he shared in a statement, which was published via the royal family’s official Instagram page. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

He continued, “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”