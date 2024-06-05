The public aren’t the only ones feeling left out by a lack of updates on Princess Kate’s health. An insider exclusively tells In Touch Prince Harry is equally clueless about his sister-in-law’s cancer treatment — or, for that matter, his father King Charles III’s own cancer battle. “If Harry emails or calls to request a specific update from the Palace, they’ll eventually give him a generic response,” says the insider. “But details are scant.”

While Charles, 75, has resumed limited royal duties, Kate, 42, has remained out of the public eye since she revealed her cancer diagnosis in a March 22 video. “The main objective of the royals is to keep Kate as removed from stress or drama as possible while she continues her treatment,” says the insider. Which translates as: Keep her away from Harry, period. According to the source, Prince William and Queen Camilla are likely behind the freeze-out. “Harry can only assume they’ve given the order that he’s persona non grata.”

Not that it would take much to get Palace insiders — still sore from his Spare revelations about The Firm — to snub Harry, 39. “There’s precious little sympathy toward Harry from the vast majority of courtiers,” notes the insider. “The way they see it, he’s out of the fold and exiled at this point, barely tolerated at best.” Meanwhile, Kate has reportedly been out and about in private amid her “preventive chemotherapy” but is not expected back on royal duty for quite some time. And apparently, Harry will learn about her return when the commoners do. “Harry’s following it all from afar and extremely concerned,” says the insider. “He just wishes he could be kept apprised more fully. He thinks it’s callous and spiteful that he’s so isolated and out of the loop.”