Moving forward. Prince Andrew and the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, revealed they are ready to “say goodbye to 2019” in their new Christmas card, addressing how they are now looking “to the road ahead.” The couple’s cryptic message seemingly references the drama they are hoping to leave behind, following the backlash he faced for his former association with the late, disgraced Jeffrey Epstein.

The card is also reportedly from the pair’s children, Beatrice, 31, and Eugenie, 29. “We are united with gratitude for your support and kindness, Thank you,” the note on the inside reads.

Andrew, 59, recently found himself at the center of controversy in the wake of his hour-long tell-all with BBC. Apparently, he thought the interview “was a chance to clear his name” after one of Epstein’s accusers claimed she was persuaded by the financier to have sex with Andrew on three occasions.

The royal vehemently denied the woman’s allegations and he reportedly thought it would help to share his side of the story on the special, however it ended up causing more uproar.

Not long after, Andrew announced that he decided to step down from his public duties for the foreseeable future, noting how his relation to the convicted sex offender has become a “major disruption” to his family’s work. He even confirmed that Queen Elizabeth gave him her blessing to take time off.

“I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein,” the Duke of York further explained in his statement. “His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathize with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure.”

A source previously told In Touch exclusively that those closest to the royal were already worried about the outcome of the special. “The palace was in turmoil before the interview aired because of this scandal, but now Andrew has made everything worse,” an insider shared. “He should have known no good would come of this.”

Prince William and his wife, Duchess Kate (née Middleton), are also “relieved” that he opted to step down for the time being.

The source exclusively told In Touch, “[They] think it was the right thing to do.”