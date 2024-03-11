Porn Star Sophia Leone's Death Is Being Investigated as a Murder

The mystery around the death of porn star Sophia Leone has taken a twist, as her modeling agency claimed it is being investigated as a murder by authorities in New Mexico.

“To be clear, Sophia death is being investigated as a robbery and homicide,” 101 Modeling shared in a March 9 post on X. It continued, “We’re going to take time off social media because this is difficult. But we do appreciate seeing the stories from people who knew her. We all agree she was a sweetheart, kind, and gentle. We all love her.”

Earlier that day, the agency wrote, “Our hearts are broken by the untimely and tragic passing of our beloved Sophia Leone. A beautiful spirit who touched many of us. RIP sweet angel and know how much we loved you. A GoFundMe has been started for her family.” The post is still pinned to the top of 101 Modeling’s X page.

Sophia’s stepfather, Mike Romero, alerted fans she had died when announcing the GoFundMe page set up to cover funeral expenses.

“Sophia was found unresponsive in her apartment home on March 1, 2024, by her family. An investigation by local police into the cause of death is still currently on going,” he wrote on March 8.

Mike explained, “On behalf of her mother and family, it is with a heavy heart that I have to share the news of our beloved Sophia’s passing. The sudden loss of Sophia has left her family and friends devastated and in shock, on top of the difficult process of grieving and seeking justice for Sophia, the family is also facing the financial burden that they were not prepared for.”

“Sophia without question deserves the absolute best memorial,” he continued, with the goal set to raise $12,000. As of March 11, the account had nearly $14,000 in donations.

When describing his stepdaughter, Mike said Sophia “had a deep love for all animals, specifically her three pets. She enjoyed traveling and always found ways to make everyone around her smile.”

The adult video star had a significant social media presence. Sophia had 307,000 Instagram followers, and 104,400 followers on X.

Friends and former colleagues remembered Sophia in posts on X following her death.

“RIP Sophia. she was one of the 1st people I met in the industry when I was new. We were staying at the same model house & I was having trouble falling asleep because of anxiety. I remember we stayed up & talked all night. I’ll never forget her kindness,” user Dharma Louise Jones wrote.

Another former coworker posted, “My god. My heart breaks so often when I read these stories. Been doing this 30 years and this for me is the hardest part. So sad. Sophia was a doll on set. Quiet and sweet. Just shot her not long ago. Rest is peace Sophia. I wish the best for her family as well.”