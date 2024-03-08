Porn star Emily Willis has been hospitalized after she overdosed at a rehab facility in Malibu.

Emily, 25, was rushed to a medical facility in Thousand Oaks, California, on February 5, after authorities received a call that she had been found unresponsive. She was receiving treatment for addiction at the facility, though it is not currently known how long she was there or which substance she was seeking help to deal with.

More than one month after she was hospitalized, her stepfather, Michael Willis, shared that she has stabilized. However, she is still unconscious. Emily is currently on a ventilator to help her breathe, though Michael told TMZ on Thursday, March 7, that their family isn’t feeling optimistic about the situation.

Michael – who helped raise Emily – has not been able to obtain a physical copy of the toxicology report, which her doctors claim came back negative after she suffered a cardiac arrest while in rehab.

Additionally, Michael alleged that Emily wasn’t in the best health at the time of her hospitalization. He said that his stepdaughter was not eating much and only weighed 80 pounds when she began treatment.

Following her hospitalization, the Willis family launched a GoFundMe page to help pay for her hospital stay and recovery. After noting that Emily is using her “remarkable strength and bravery” to recover, the family explained that the “path to recovery stretches far ahead of her” and will require “lots of care.”

“The weight of this position extends beyond the emotional and physical; it bears down upon us financially,” they continued. “With mounting medical bills, the necessities of travel, all while the regular flow of life’s expenses continue.”

The Willis family then explained that the donations will go towards paying her medical bills, travel and accommodations to assure that Emily is never alone and supporting her amid her “financial pressures” as she’s unable to work.

Courtesy of Emily Willis/Instagram

“Every donation, no matter its size, will go directly towards easing these burdens, allowing us to devote our energy and resources to Emily’s healing,” the family concluded in the GoFundMe page. “Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers to give her the strength for recovery. Sharing this campaign far and wide also offers invaluable support, helping us reach hearts and hands that might lift us in our time of need.”

The GoFundMe page has raised $33,742 of its $60,000 goal at the time of publication.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).