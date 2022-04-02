It’s over. Cara Delevingne’s sister Poppy Delevingne has split from her husband, James Cook, after nearly eight years of marriage, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“They started dating when they were young and grew apart,” the source says. “Poppy is incredibly independent and travels a ton with work. As far as I know, she ended it.”

As for how Poppy is dealing with the heartbreak, the insider adds that she’s been “leaning on BFFs Sienna Miller and Suki Waterhouse for support, and they’ve been having fun girls’ nights out.”

In the past few months, reports of Poppy being spotted without her wedding ring surfaced online while she attended numerous events. Among those included the Ralph Lauren runway collection in New York City, according to photos published by the Daily Mail on March 23. Just one month prior, Poppy was also seen ring less during a London Fashion Week party.

Poppy, 35, and James started dating in 2007, got engaged in October 2012 and tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony held at St. Paul’s Church in London in May 2014. Cara, 29, served as a bridesmaid for her sister. She has not publicly addressed her sister and brother-in-law’s separation.

Courtesy of Poppy Delevingne/Instagram

Nevertheless, in addition to besties Sienna, 40, and Suki, 30, Poppy should have Cara’s endless support as well, since the Paper Towns actress has previously expressed her adoration for both Poppy and their other sister, Chloe Delevingne.

“I [love] my sisters so very much @poppydelevingne @cdelevingne,” Cara captioned a group Instagram photo in June 2016.

While Poppy and James haven’t publicly commented on their split, the pair’s recent social media activity may have given fans a hint that they were drifting apart. Both haven’t shared photos of each other via their respective Instagram pages in quite a while.

In May 2021, James wished his now-estranged wife a “Happy Birthday” on the platform, uploading an adorable black-and-white photo of them sitting together and laughing. He also called Poppy “my love” in the caption.

“Can’t wait to celebrate with you when you get home,” he added.

For her part, Poppy hasn’t shared any photos with the former model since early 2021. However, she commented on one of his posts in October of that year with a red heart emoji.

By March 2022, the blonde beauty seemingly attended the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty without her husband in sight, flaunting her beautiful black long-sleeved, cut-out dress she wore at the event. And by the looks of things, it seemed Poppy enjoyed the festivities on her own, as she captioned her Thursday, March 31, Instagram carousel, “V.F. Always a mad, magical night.”

Poppy and James’ teams did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.