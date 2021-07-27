Coming in hot! Beginning today, Pizza Hut is giving pizza lovers nationwide the chance to rep their pizza love with the launch of its limited-edition, capsule collection: Pizza Hut Tastewear™.

This red and white themed collection showcases Pizza Hut’s hot take on sizzling streetwear items like track suits and slides, with designs inspired by the restaurant’s iconic red roof, checkered tablecloths and Tiffany-style lamps. The Pizza Hut Tastewear™ launch marks the first, exclusive drop from the new PizzaHutShop.com, which will bring to life iconic elements from the brand that fans know and love in the form of new merch.

Ideal for pizza-lovers everywhere, this limited-edition Pizza Hut Tastewear™ collection includes:

The Track Suit: Just as crispy as their Original Pan Pizza, strutting around in this tracksuit will make you feel like a million pepperonis. Get it hot at PizzaHutShop.com, $99.99.

The Pizza Slides: These slides are comfy enough to pair with your favorite PJs and stylish enough to wear for a picnic at the park. Slip into a pair at PizzaHutShop.com, $24.99.

The Pizza Chain: Crisp enough to make your friends jealous. With a golden crust and bejeweled pepperonis, this swingin’ slice lets you keep your favorite food close to your heart at all times. Snag the bling at PizzaHutShop.com, $19.99.

The Tiffany Lamp T-Shirt: Retro is in right now. Inspired by the iconic lamp that lit oh-so-many family dinners and youth sports team parties at Pizza Hut, this classic tee is practically begging for pizza sauce to be spilled on it. Pie dye, anyone? Fuel your nostalgia at PizzaHutShop.com, $15.99.

The Red Cups: If you know, you know. Those red cups that forever changed your childhood have inspired this new set of four for a sip of nostalgia. An ice-cold drink just hits different in one of these. Grab em before they’re gone. PizzaHutShop.com, $9.99.