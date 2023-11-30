Piers Morgan claimed King Charles and Kate Middleton are the racist royals seemingly identified in the new book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival.

Charles, 75, and Kate, 41, were reportedly accused of making racist comments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s firstborn, Archie, in Dutch copies of Omid Scobie’s book, which was released on Tuesday, November 28. The Dutch version of the book was published with the names printed, according to multiple reports, but was quickly removed from the shelves.

The English version of Endgame details correspondence between the King and the Duchess of Sussex, with Omid, 42, writing, “Even after Meghan and Charles by letter discussed about probable unconscious bias within the family after it was revealed that [redacted] took part in such conversations about Archie, [redacted] has avoided discussing the subject with [redacted].” The author has since denied that he ever named those accused of making comments in the book.

During the Wednesday, November 29, episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, Piers, 58, told his viewers that he felt the British people “who actually pay for the British royal family” are “entitled” to know that Charles and Kate are allegedly named in the Dutch version.

Piers went on to state that he doesn’t “believe any racist comments were ever made by any of the royal family.”

“I never submitted a book that had those names in it,” the author claimed while appearing on the Thursday, November 30, episode of ITV’s This Morning, adding that he was “frustrated as everyone else” about the ongoing controversy surrounding the royal family and his book.

The general public became aware of the alleged racism within the royal family when Meghan, 42, and Harry, 39, participated in a CBS tell-all interview in March 2021. At the time, Meghan recalled the royal family members expressing their “concerns” about “how dark” the couple’s baby would be during her first pregnancy.

“That conversation I’m never going to share. But at the time, it was awkward,” Harry recalled. “I was a bit shocked. I’m not comfortable sharing it.”

While they didn’t reveal which family members approached them about the subject, Harry insisted that the late Queen Elizabeth II and late Prince Philip were not the people in question.

Buckingham Palace later responded to the interview by issuing a statement in which they denied that any racist comments were made.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” the palace said in March 2021. “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

Nearly two years after the interview made waves, Harry clarified that he didn’t consider the comments as “racist” and instead as a learning experience while promoting his memoir, Spare.

“Going back to the difference between what my understanding is because of my own experience, the difference between racism and unconscious bias, the two things are different,” Harry stated during an interview with ITV in January. “But once it’s been acknowledged, or pointed out to you as an individual, or as an institution, that you have unconscious bias, you therefore have an opportunity to learn and grow from that in order so that you are part of the solution rather than part of the problem.”