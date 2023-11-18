On the heels of celebrity philanthropist Patrick Carroll’s $1 million dollar donation to Israel came his Thursday, November 16 “Kickz For Kids” stop in Los Angeles, as part of his million-dollar charity tour.

He was joined by Ben Kickz and celebrity friends including Taylor Armstrong, Mason Plummer, Quincy Brown, Heather McDonald and Gia Skova to name a few. Once again he gifted truckloads of sneakers such as Jordans, Nikes and much much more to the kids at the Mar Vista Gardens Boys & Girls Club of Santa Monica. The kids were also greeted by the L.A. Rams official mascot, Rampage, and Santa Claus, perfectly in time for the holiday season.

This was Patrick’s seventh U.S. destination to date, reaching a total of $700,000 in shoes he has donated across the country. The real estate mogul and father of three boys commissioned famed sneaker aficionado, Ben, a.k.a. the “Sneaker Don,” to bring a Brinks truck filled with hundreds of pairs of high-end sneakers to distribute to members of the Boys & Girls Club. At this point he has hit Tampa, Miami, Atlanta, New York City, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and now Los Angeles!

Patrick’s $1 million donation in support of the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) at their November 13 Miami event is just part of his new foundation’s massive effort to provide support to underprivileged children, families, organizations and global causes to enhance the quality of life for those in need.

“I have and will always stand with Israel. I was compelled to make this million-dollar donation to support the FIDF,” he said. Of his charity tour, he revealed, “The best feeling in the world is walking into a Kickz for Kids event. These children deserve a brand-new pair of sneakers, it just makes life better. Every step in their lives opens up new possibilities in the world. And now these kids get to take that exciting step forward in a cool pair of shoes.”

“As cliche as it sounds, the message I give the kids is, ‘If I can do it, anyone can do it,'” Patrick further explained, referencing his own experience growing up in Tampa, Florida, and relying on The Boys & Girls Club and their facilities to play basketball. “I am far from your typical success story. I got in some trouble growing up, didn’t go to college, and I’m self-taught. I think, especially these days, it’s important for the kids to understand the message, ‘Work hard for your dreams and you too can live the American dream.'”