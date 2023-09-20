Every child needs a new pair of shoes to start off the school year, and billionaire Patrick Carroll made sure Chicago-based kids had a great set of sneakers to kick start their success. Stopping in the windy city on August 29, Patrick gifted truckloads of trendy shoes to kids at the Union League Boys & Girls Club – Chicago / Club One, marking the fifth city on his charity tour, ‘Kickz for Kids’. His goal? To donate one million dollars worth of shoes to underprivileged children nationwide.

“There’s no better feeling than seeing the kid’s faces filled with excitement when they get a new pair of really cool sneakers,” Patrick told In Touch. “They’re surprised and so happy at the same time. I don’t know of a more genuine and fulfilling experience than I could imagine.”

He continued, “As cliche as it sounds, the message I give the kids is, ‘If I can do it, anyone can do it.’ I am far from your typical success story. I got in some trouble growing up, didn’t go to college, and I’m basically self-taught. I think, especially these days, it’s important for the kids to understand the message, “Work hard for your dreams and you too can live the American dream.”

Patrick’s latest stop is thanks to his own self-funded efforts, paying it forward in different cities without the help of any sponsors. His Chicago stop was full of donated video games from GamesgoArcade, and the mascots for the Chicago Cubs and Bears made surprise appearances. Pizza, a DJ, live art and sneakers made the day one to remember, and Patrick was joined by celebrity friends including Briannagh D, George Daniels, Seraphina Sanan, Toxic, Van Johnson, Cortez Smith and more.

Patrick relied on The Boys & Girls Club and their facilities growing up in Miami, making his efforts that much more personal. His next stop will be announced soon.