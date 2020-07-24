She’s ready to share her story. Paris Hilton will be getting “personal” with viewers on her highly anticipated documentary, This Is Paris, set to be released on September 14, detailing her past “heartbreaking trauma” and more. The Simple Life alum said fans can look forward to getting to know the “real” her outside of the glitz and glamour of her socialite status. Learn more about it below.

What Will She Be Talking About?

“Finally ready to reveal who I truly am and speak about experiences in my life that I’ve never told anyone before,” the TV personality wrote in her caption while sharing a sneak peek clip on July 22. Hilton will discuss her previous “violent relationships” as well as the scrutiny she faced as a public figure.

“I’m nervous. I’m shaking,” the heiress said in the video. “It’s hard to even eat because my stomach is just like turning. I don’t know … it’s something that’s very personal and not something I like talking about. No one really knows who I am. Something happened in my childhood. I still have nightmares about it.”

YouTube

Will Other Celebs Make Cameos?

The documentary will feature appearances from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Kyle Richards, who is the star’s aunt, her sister, Nicky Hilton, and mother, Kathy Hilton, as well as Kim Kardashian.

How Have the Experiences Impacted Her Life?

“Hilton projects a character of herself to the world to protect what is left of her youthful [innocence],” according to the description. Now, the “original influencer” is “determined to make her own fortune and chart her own path.”

What Has the Response Been Like?

Several celebs praised Hilton for speaking out about her hardships. “Dying to see this! Congrats!” Girls Next Door star Holly Madison wrote. Relatively Nat and Liv’s Olivia Pierson also replied to her Instagram post, “Can’t wait to watch! Love you.”

YouTuber Tana Mongeau rooted on Hilton as well, writing, “Love You.”

After seeing the supportive messages ahead of her documentary premiere, the “Stars Are Blind” performer thanked everyone for their kind words. “Reading all of your comments in tears,” she replied. “Love you all so much.”

How Can We Watch?

The documentary will be available on her YouTube channel.