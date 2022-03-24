Sister Wives’ Paedon Brown, Christine Brown’s son, revealed to TikTok on Wednesday, March 23, that he was allegedly robbed of his personal belongings while working out at the gym.

“I put all my stuff in the same gym bag — and I put it in a locker — and I go to the gym and I go back to the locker room, I grab my bag, I get in my car and it’s another day,” the 23-year-old shared with his audience of more than 200,000 followers. “There’s nothing special about this except I pick up my wallet and it’s empty. All my cash has been taken.”

“Everything else is in there, and so it could be a lot worse,” he continued. “I’m happy that not everything is gone, but I’m really annoyed. It was maybe a hundred bucks, but a hundred bucks that was in my wallet! Gone. I’m kind of annoyed.”

This isn’t the first time Padeon has spoken out about something controversial. The reality star recently opened up to The Sun about his relationship with Christine’s former sister wife Robyn Brown, calling it “strange and weird.” He went on to explain that there were “so many reasons” for their odd dynamic, admitting that he was “rude to her kids” because of the way his dad, Kody Brown, acted with Robyn’s kids.

Courtesy of Paedon Brown/Instagram

Christine, 49, and Kody, 53, got married in March 1994. The duo had six children together with Paedon as their only son, and daughters Aspen, Mykelti, Gwendolyn, Ysabel and Trulely. The pair were married for 27 years before Christine called it quits, announcing that she was leaving her husband in November 2021.

Robyn and Kody got married in December 2014. She already had three children from her first marriage — which was monogamous — son Dayton and daughters Aurora and Breanna. Robyn and Kody later had two children together, son Solomon and daughter Ariella.

The drama on this season of the show includes Robyn facing criticism from fans for hiring a nanny to help her with the kids — because the other wives chose to raise their kids without any help, on their own.

Fans of the show have also speculated that Kody clearly favors Robyn as his “head wife” over all the others. She’s considered to be the “favorite” of all the wives.

Kody has been married four times — once to Meri Brown from 1990 to 2014, the second time to Janelle Brown since 1993, Christine the following year in 1994 and Robyn since 2014. He remains married to all three women today.