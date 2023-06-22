They’re Just ~Beachy~! See All the Stars Rocking Their Sexiest Bikinis for Summer 2023: Pictures

Celebrities didn’t miss a beat when summer 2023 came around, showing off their most stunning bikini and swimsuit photos to social media. Although the warm season doesn’t officially begin until June 21 every year, stars rang in the season as early as Memorial Day weekend.

Kate Hudson is one of the few who didn’t hesitate to opt for the “suns out, buns out” photo-op in May, as she captioned her Instagram post at the time. In her image carousel, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress posed completely topless while using a book to cover her bare chest. She also wore a set of red ombre bikini bottoms and a cowgirl hat for a day at the pool.

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery cast member is no stranger to stripping down once in a while. From the occasional shirtless Instagram moments to posing nude for a magazine cover, Kate has opened up about how she understands the assignment.

“To be honest, it doesn’t take a lot for me to take my clothes off,” she explained in an August 2019 essay with InStyle, referring to the photo shoot she did with the outlet nearly two decades prior. “People can say whatever they want, but I like being naked. I posed naked for the cover, and I was strategically draped with what was basically chain mail.”

Another summer queen who kicked off the season in their best bathing suit was Vanessa Hudgens, who shared an Instagram video post on May 30 at the beach simply captioned, “Happy Summer.”

The Tick, Tick … Boom star loves summer style so much that she created her own swimsuit line, The Sun-Daze Collection.

“This has been months in the making and now you can OFFICIALLY go check it out,” Vanessa previously told her Instagram followers in April 2022. “I wanted this collection to be something you can wear out with friends, while working out, sitting poolside, doing your errands and everything in between! Each style, color, fabric, buttons, patches and so on are all hand-picked by me, and I hope you love them as much as I do,”

Other famous faces like Dua Lipa waited until the summer solstice hit. The “Levitating” songstress uploaded a set of photos to Instagram of herself rocking a black two-piece with rainbow butterflies and white polka dots.

“My summer outfit until further notice,” she wrote. “The cutest @versace polka dots bikini from my #VersaceLaVacanza collection with @donatella_versace.”

