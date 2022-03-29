Another one! “Octomom” Nadya Suleman has added a new member to her family, except this time, it’s a furry family member.

Nadya, who goes by Natalie on Instagram, announced she rescued another cat on Monday, March 28. “Meet Mimi, our newest family member, who we rescued and adore,” she captioned the Instagram post.

The mother of 14 has been rescuing animals way before she had children of her own. On March 10, she posted a throwback picture of her holding a Pomeranian dog. She captioned the 1995 photo with a dog and heart emoji and the hashtags “Animal lover” and “Animal Rescuer.”

In 2009, Nadya, 46, gave birth to octuplets: Nariyah, Isaiah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Noah, Josiah, Jonah and Makai. Before giving birth to her six boys and two girls, she previously had six children via IVF. The media personality was the first woman to give birth to octuplets that successfully survived their infancy.

Nadya celebrated the octuplets 13th birthdays in January and shared a sweet message to her children in an Instagram tribute welcoming them into their teen years. “Each of you possess rare and unique characteristics, and are unlike any other child of your age, particularly in our society today,” her caption read.

Courtesy of Nadya Suleman/Instagram

Mimi, the family’s newest furry member, isn’t the first cat that the family rescued. In 2012, Nadya rescued a wild cat, Penelope, who was missing in the photo of Mimi and their other rescue cat, Boots.

In 2020, the family rescued Boots, who suffered from Calicivirus. However, after weeks of medication and endless tender love and care from the family, the cat survived with no other health complications.

“Boots, our new little addition to the family, is healthy, active, and thriving,” Nadya updated her followers in a November 2020 Instagram post. “Boots is bouncing, playing, and loved by many; though yet to be accepted by our once wild rescue cat, Penelope. Maybe one day, but not today…”

Courtesy of Nadya Suleman/Instagram

While Boots and Mimi seem to be besties already, Penelope is still the biggest diva of the furry trio. “Penelope tolerates her for extra food,” Nadya hashtagged her recent photo of Boots and Mimi.