North West didn’t hold back when it came to critiquing mom Kim Kardashian’s 2023 Met Gala look. In the Wednesday, November 23 episode of The Kardashians, North accompanied Kim to her fitting for the ​Schiaparelli dress draped in pearls and the tween was bold enough to tell her mom the ​pearls looked “fake.”

When the Skims cofounder, 43, explained to her daughter that the pearls were actually very expensive, North clapped back with, “I like the pearls. I just don’t like that it looks, like, from the Dollar Store.”

Kim compared her oldest of four to iconic fashion critic Joan Rivers.

“All North wants to do is rate people’s outfits,” Kim told the cameras in a one-on-one. “She loves to critique.”

North also added, “There’s way too much [sic] gaps in the pearls. It looks like she’s a Hawaiian girl with her dress all ripped.”

Kim had to set her daughter straight and replied, “These are very expensive, real pearls. I think you need a lesson on pearls. We’re not going for flapper girl—we’re going for vintage, authentic pearly girly.”

However, the reality TV star was surprised at how much disdain North had for her Met look.

“I respect your opinion; please just be easy on me today,” Kim asked of her daughter. North agreed to not say anymore but added that she “wasn’t going to lie.”

Later in a confessional, Kim admitted that North’s comments “sting a little,” but overall, she didn’t think anyone should take “getting roasted by a 10-year-old” too seriously.

To make matters worse, North had no qualms about trashing her mom’s dress in front of the person who designed it.

“This is my worst nightmare come to life,” Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry said. “It’s like I’m being Punk’d. The night before the Met, getting read for filth.”

However, Kim wasn’t the only person North critiqued at the celebrity event. She and her cousin Penelope Disick watched some of the celebrities arrive on the red carpet at the Met. According to North, Jared Leto’s choice was “cringe.”

The budding fashionista also had some words for her mom’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson‘s look, saying, “You’re going to the Met Gala, Pete, not the gas station.”

North didn’t have negative things to say about everyone, and she remarked that Yung Miami was “pretty,” but she added, ​“It’s just—stop copying my mom with those pearls!”

She also approved of her aunts Kylie and Kendall Jenner and their looks, along with her mom’s longtime friend Paris Hilton.