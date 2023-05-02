Awkward or Cool? These Celebrity Exes Crossed Paths at the 2023 Met Gala: See Photos

Awkward or amicable? A handful of celebrity exes crossed paths at the Met Gala, and some of them played it totally cool. Among the most famous ex-couples ranged from Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson to Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.

Despite calling it quits nine months prior, the Kardashians star and the Saturday Night Live alum bumped into one another inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The former pair were seen having a lively chat with Usher. Kim even appeared to reach for Pete’s hand in one moment while he beamed looking at her.

The duo dated from November 2021 to August 2022, when an insider confirmed to In Touch that Kim and Pete had “amicably split.”

One month later, the SKKN founder spoke highly of her ex while speaking with Interview magazine in September 2022.

“He’s a cutie,” Kim gushed. “He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up.”

While she has been embracing the single life since then, Pete moved on with current girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders. However, she was not seen at the Met Ball with the Bupkis star.

Kim and Pete weren’t the only exes seen gracing the red carpet that evening. Former Twilight costars and ex-lovers Robert and Kristen also posed for pictures at the event. While they weren’t seen catching up with each other, they seemed to enjoy the glamorous evening.

The Spencer actress stunned in a black-and-white cropped blazer and pants, whereas the Batman actor wore a classic suit as he smiled and laughed with his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, on the red carpet. The low-key couple have been dating since 2018, and Kristen is engaged to her fiancée, screenwriter Dylan Meyer, whom she started dating in 2019.

Kristen and Robert dated from 2009 to 2013 after she sparked cheating rumors with her Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders, though she addressed the speculation years later by clarifying that she didn’t sleep with Rupert.

Since their split, the Oscar nominee has had nothing but positive things to say about the U.K. native. In November 2019, Kristen admitted to Howard Stern that while she isn’t a “super duper traditionalist,” she likely would have married Robert while they were still together.

Scroll through the gallery to find out which exes crossed paths at the Met Gala!