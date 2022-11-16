Cashing in! Noah Centineo – known for his roles in Netflix’s To All the Boys movies, The Fosters, Black Adam and more – has amassed an impressive net worth over the course of his career. Keep reading to find out Noah Centineo’s net worth, how he makes money and more.

What Is Noah Centineo’s Net Worth?

The Netflix star’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Noah Centineo Make Money?

Noah has starred in a plethora of Netflix movies, including To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, The Perfect Date, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and To All the Boys: Always and Forever.

While speaking with NPR in February 2020, Noah opened up about his To All the Boys character, Peter, and how he hoped portraying an emotional and vulnerable romantic lead would help “shift” the culture of masculinity in movies and television.

“I think hopefully it’s reflective of an emerging, or a shifting culture,” he told the outlet. “Hopefully, if we change the type of masculinity portrayed on camera and it’s getting good responses, then it’s either where we’re aspiring to be, or it’s people relating to it on a personal level. And I think it’s super important.”

Noah Centineo Movies and TV Shows

Before Noah found success as a Netflix star, the actor appeared in a slew of movies and television shows, including The Golden Retrievers – his first credited acting role in 2009 – Austin and Ally, Shake It Up, #TheAssignment, How to Build a Better Boy, See Dad Run, SPF-18 and Can’t Take It Back.

He also starred on the beloved long-running Freeform drama, The Fosters, from 2015-2018, the drama series, T@gged, from 2017-2018 and guest-starred on two episodes of the Fosters spin-off, Good Trouble, in 2019.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Additionally, Noah starred in DC Comics’ Black Adam alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Pierce Brosnan in 2022 – something that has seemingly served as a career highlight for the young actor so far.

“Pierce Brosnan is to the right, The Rock is to the left. I’m getting a master class,” Noah told Vanity Fair of working with the high-profile actors in an interview published in September 2022, later adding: “Dwayne [Johnson] is 99 percent more present than most people. They say don’t meet your idols – not true with Dwayne.”

Noah Centineo Stars on Netflix’s ‘The Recruit’

Noah stars in Netflix’s upcoming series, The Recruit, which is set to premiere on the streaming service on Friday, December 16, 2022. According to the show’s trailer, which dropped on November 16, 2022, Noah portrays Owen Hendricks, a “fledgling lawyer at the CIA [who] becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her long-term relationship with the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime.”