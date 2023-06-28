Triple threat! Nicole Scherzinger has earned an impressive amount of money over the years as a singer, actress and TV personality. Keep scrolling to find out Nicole’s net worth, learn how she makes money and more.

What Is Nicole Scherzinger’s Net Worth?

Nicole has an estimated net worth of $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Nicole Scherzinger Make Her Money?

The Hawaii native is best known as the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls.

She got her start in the entertainment industry when she competed on the WB’s show Popstars USA in 2001. After nailing her audition, Nicole joined the girl group Eden’s Crush with Ana Maria Lombo, Maile Misajon, Ivette Sosa and Rosanna Tavarez.

After releasing their debut single, “Get Over Yourself,” in March 2001 and their debut studio album, Popstars (2001), the band dismembered later that year when their record label went bankrupt.

Nicole’s next musical endeavor was with The Pussycat Dolls with Melody Thornton, Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta and Kimberly Wyatt in 2003.

The band released their debut album, PCD, in September 2005 and Doll Domination in September 2008.

The Pussycat Dolls split in 2010, though briefly reunited in November 2019 to release the single “React” in February 2020.

The group planned to record a new album and go on tour, though they were unable to work on music amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Nicole later announced via her Instagram Stories in January 2022 that the tour had been canceled.

How Else Does Nicole Scherzinger Make Money?

In addition to her work with girl bands, Nicole has also released music as a solo artist.

She released her debut solo album, Killer Love, in 2011, which was followed by Big Fat Lie in 2014.

Nicole recently dropped her new single “Freedom” in March 2023.

Outside of music, Nicole has acted in the films Chasing Papi (2003), Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003), Men in Black 3 (2012) and Moana (2016). She also appeared in the television movies Dirty Dancing (2017) and Annie Live! (2021).

She has also served as a judge of several competition shows including The Masked Singer, Australia’s Got Talent, The X-Factor: Celebrity and The Band.

Ian West/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

What Legal Problems Has Nicole Scherzinger Had?

In September 2021, Pussycat Dolls creator Robin Antin sued Nicole for breach of contract regarding the tour that was eventually canceled.

The choreographer alleged that the “Don’t Cha” singer refused to participate in a reunion tour unless she was paid more than the other band members. She also claimed that Nicole asked for creative control of their shows.

Nicole filed a response to the founder’s suit in July 2022. She called Robin’s claims “a meritless effort to enforce an expired 2019 agreement,” according to legal documents obtained by In Touch.

The trial is currently scheduled to take place in March 2024.