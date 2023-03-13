Not holding back. Nicole Scherzinger appeared to diss the Pussycat Dolls in her new solo song, “Freedom,” amid an ongoing lawsuit with the girl group’s founder, Robin Antin.

“Please allow me to introduce myself / I’m not that little doll you knew / She paid her dues / Now she owns herself,” Nicole, 44, sings on the track, which she debuted during her headlining performance at Sydney WorldPride in Australia on Sunday, March 4.

The lyrics imply that she is ready to move on from the band. “I’ve got a new attitude down inside of me / I’ve got a new pair of shoes / Step aside, please,” Nicole sings. “I’m through working for you / Was killing me to compromise / Bitch, I just woke up redefined.”

Despite seemingly insisting that she is done with the Pussycat Dolls in the song, Nicole still performed the band’s hits including “Don’t Cha” and “When I Grow Up” during the concert.

The Pussycat Dolls formed in 2003 and included Nicole, Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta and Melody Thornton. After splitting in 2010, the group briefly reunited in November 2019 and released the single “React” in February 2020.

While they planned to record a new album and go on tour, they were unable to work on music amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The drama continued in September 2021 when Robin, 61, sued Nicole for breach of contract regarding the tour. The choreographer claimed that the Masked Singer judge refused to participate in a reunion tour unless she was paid more than the other bandmates. Nicole also allegedly asked for creative control of their shows.

In January 2022, Nicole announced via her Instagram Stories that the tour had been canceled. Many fans were upset by the news, while Carmit, 48, and Jessica, 40, claimed that Nicole’s post was how they learned that the tour was off.

Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock

“We want to say how incredibly disappointed we are to learn of an announcement made on Instagram that the Pussycat Dolls reunion tour is canceled,” they said in a joint statement at the time, according to Page Six. “As of now, there has been no official notification of that.”

On July 12, 2022, Nicole filed a response to Robin’s suit. She called the founder’s claims “a meritless effort to enforce an expired 2019 agreement,” according to legal documents obtained by In Touch.

In Touch confirmed that the case has not yet been resolved. The trial is currently scheduled for March 2024.