Nicolas Cage’s eldest son, Weston Cage Coppola, filed a restraining order against his mother, Christina Fulton, In Touch can confirm. A judge denied the petition.

The 29-year-old submitted the paperwork in Chatsworth, California, on July 14. In the court docs, he accused her of causing “distress for months” as well as trying to “ruin [his] career” while he was in treatment for “mental health problems.”

Weston sought out the protection of the court for himself, his wife, Hila Cage Coppola (née Aronian), and their twin daughters, Venice and Cyress. He requested that Fulton must stay 100 yards away from his home, work and family members, in addition to abstaining from making any contact with them.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

In the docs obtained by In Touch, Weston cited one instance of Fulton’s alleged abuse starting from February 28, 2020, onward. “She took me out of my house with my wife, promising my wife she could take me. While having mental health problems and in the state of psychosis, Christina was using psychological abuse to restrict my access to go to treatment [and] to my family,” he wrote. The father of four claimed she did so by “withholding” his phone, wallet and identification.

“Shortly after, all of the [above] resulted in my hospitalization 5150 for a worsened state … in fear of losing her grasp on me,” the Get Gone actor added.

Weston decided to take legal action because Fulton had allegedly been “threatening and harassing, as well as disturbing the peace with gossip, lies and inaccurate information.”

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

In May, Weston alleged that Fulton also “wrongfully” called Child Protective Services [CPS] on his wife.

He claimed the most recent date of abuse was July 10, when Fulton allegedly shared the actor’s “private information, photographs and texts of mine to cause emotional distress. She prolonged my state of psychosis and gave me a phone she connected to a computer to stalk me through IMessage. She impersonated me.”

Although a judge denied his petition for the time being, Weston will get another chance to air his grievances at a court hearing scheduled on August 6.