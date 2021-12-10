Nick Cannon revealed that he got an angel tattoo of his late son, Zen, as a w​ay to honor the 5-month-old after his death.

On Friday, December 10, the talk show host, 41, unveiled his “Pic of the Day,” which showed his tribute ink for his beloved baby boy shared with Alyssa Scott.

“That’s actually my rib right there. Last night, I got the opportunity to go get a tattoo of my son Zen as an angel on my rib. I’m still all bandaged up,” Nick shared about how he spent his evening on December 9, revealing it took several hours for the artist to complete. “It was a lot of pain but so well worth it … to forever have my son right here as my rib, right here on my side as my angel.”

While chatting with his audience, the comedian made sure to show appreciation to his fans, adding, “I’ve seen so much love, y’all. More love than I probably ever experienced. Even in the mix of a loss, I got to say thank you to y’all.”

Nick’s new ink debut came days after the Wild ‘N Out star announced his youngest child had died after battling Hydrocephalus, a form of brain cancer.

“[Around] Thanksgiving, we had an interesting turn and the process sped up,” the Drumline star shared. “The tumor began to grow a lot faster.”

“This weekend, I made an effort to spend the most quality time I could with Zen,” he mentioned about how they spent their final hours together by the beach. “I woke up on Sunday and [felt] like I wanted to go to the water, to the ocean. We had a chance to go to the ocean.”

Shutterstock; YouTube

During this hardship, Nick said he turned to his faith for strength and solace. “People will often tell me to pray for the miracle,” he added. “I prayed for the miracle of God’s strength, and that’s why I’m here today. I can fight through this.”

On the day of Nick’s announcement, Alyssa shared several never-before-seen videos of their late baby boy before speaking out in a message on December 9.

“Oh, my sweet Zen. The soreness I felt in my arm from holding you is slowly fading away. It’s a painful reminder that you are no longer here,” she began her emotional caption. “I caught myself looking in the backseat as I was driving only to see the mirror no longer reflecting your perfect face back at me. When I close a door too loudly, I hold my breath and wince knowing a soft cry will shortly follow. It doesn’t come. The silence is deafening. These last 5 months we have been in this race together. We would hand the baton off to each other. You kept me going … We were a team, both determined to see it through.”

Alyssa vowed to keep Zen’s memory alive, sweetly concluding her message, “It has been an honor and privilege being your mommy … I will love you for eternity.”