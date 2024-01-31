Pick up the phone! After Melissa Barrera was fired from Scream 7 for her pro-Palestinian stance and Jenna Ortega dropped out due to scheduling conflicts, producers are hoping to convince Neve Campbell to take another stab at playing final girl Sidney Prescott. “Neve is definitely considering returning,” an insider exclusively reveals to In Touch. “She loves the franchise and wants to go back, but on her terms.”

The actress, 50, famously refused to reprise her long-running role in Scream 6 over a pay dispute with the studio. “I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise,” she sniped. Now that there’s been a major cast shake-up, the insider continues, “Neve is expecting, and deserves, a bigger paycheck than what they offered her last time.”