Going to bed with a face full of makeup is the ultimate skincare faux pas. Along with preventing stains on your pajamas and bedding, washing away your makeup before you turn in helps improve your skin condition. It keeps your pores clear of makeup, oil and debris — which often lead to breakouts. Removing makeup doesn’t have to be a super-involved process, though. Some nights, it can be an extensive multi-step situation. Other times, you can quickly wipe it away with one beauty product. On the days when less is best, take a page out of Jenna Ortega‘s playbook and opt for handy makeup remover wipes.

If anyone knows about removing makeup in a hurry, it’s the Wednesday star. Her character on the smash Netflix series is known for rocking layers of heavy eyeliner. She even appears in scenes with tons of gory blood. The actress is an ideal person to snag makeup removal deets from.

Last spring, the 21-year-old showcased her go-to products for removing the layers heavy layers of makeup and fake blood. The Neutrogena ambassador shared a carousel of BTS pics swiping away her makeup on Instagram and captioned it, “Without fail @neutrogena #makeupremovewipes #neutrogenapartner.” Want to learn more about these wipes? Scroll ahead for the beauty scoop.

Get the Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes for just $5 (originally $7) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

Neutrogena’s Makeup Remover Wipes are a hit with celebrity makeup artists and Amazon shoppers alike. The plant-based wipes gently lift away heavy makeup, including the aforementioned waterproof mascara and layers of fake blood. They’re pre-moistened and infused with micellar water, so they won’t leave behind a streaky residue. Along with cleansing the face, they make your skin feel refreshed, smoothed and hydrated. There’s a reason why many of us swear by them!

These nourishing wipes are fragrance-free, making them safe for sensitive skin. Best of all? Each wipe features an alcohol-free formula, so it won’t dry out the skin or cause any irritation. They’re small and compact, so you can fit them in your workout bag the next time you’re headed to a fitness class!

Customers online are impressed with just how well these lightweight wipes clean away makeup on the regular. “These do not burn my sensitive skin & remove all of my makeup,” one shopper wrote. “I love how they leave my skin feeling soft. The scent is pleasant as well.” Another reviewer confirmed how great this product is for sensitive skin and eyes. “These work the best for my delicate skin and easily remove my waterproof mascara and liner.” We love to see it!

Are you looking for an easy, breezy way to remove your makeup? Shop these celeb-approved makeup remover wipes now on Amazon!

