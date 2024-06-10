Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes’ former landlord is making moves in court to collect on a $25k judgment, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, the landlord, MPG-Sugarloaf, who was awarded the five-figure sum over alleged unpaid rent on NeNe’s now-closed Swagg Boutique, fired off a summons to Truist Bank.

The summons informed Truist of the debt NeNe, 56, owes. It instructed the bank, “to immediately hold all money, including wages, and other property, except what is known to be exempt, including property in safe deposit boxes or similar property that you hold, belonging to the Defendant named above beginning on the day of service of this summons and including the next five days.”

In the lawsuit, filed in August 2023, MPG-Sugarloaf claimed NeNe signed a lease in 2017. NeNe closed the store during the pandemic.

She reopened the boutique for a brief period before eventually closing it for good in 2022. The landlord said the reality star failed to pay $22k in rent after she vacated the location. NeNe commented on a social media post that referenced the lawsuit. The former RHOA star said her late husband Gregg had signed the lease.

She wrote, “Gregg signed the lease not me! He ain’t here.” NeNe’s husband died on September 1, 2021, following a battle with cancer. He was 66. Despite the landlord claiming NeNe was served with the legal paperwork at her $1 million Atlanta condo, the reality star failed to respond to the claims in court.

As a result, in November 2023, the judge granted a default judgment. He awarded the landlord the $22k in unpaid rent — with interest — for a grand total of $25,631. NeNe, was made her last appearance on RHOA in season 12 in 2020, has had a rough couple of years.

On top of her husband’s death, her son Bryson Bryant was arrested for possession of Fentanyl in 2023. He plead not guilty to the charges. His criminal case remains open.

In addition, NeNe recently called out her former friend Porsha Williams after she allegedly refused to work with her on a Netflix show.

“I was later told that Porsha did not show up and said that she did not want to work with me, that we had had issues from the past and she did not want to work with me,” NeNe said on social media. NeNe claimed she was “shocked” by Porsha’s behavior.