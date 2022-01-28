K. Michelle (real name: Kimberly Michelle Pate) will be starring in a gripping new Lifetime series titled My Killer Body, in which she detailed her own plastic surgery struggles while helping others overcome their own experiences.

The reality star and “Can’t Raise a Man” singer, who rose to fame on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, “helps men and women desperate to reverse plastic surgery procedures that now threaten their lives,” the synopsis revealed ahead of the show’s premiere.

“The purpose of my killer body is to save someone’s life,” K. Michelle said in a promotional clip about what inspired her new project on TV. “Changing my body almost killed me, now I have to fight for my life and for others too.”

As one of the very first celebrities to “come forward with her personal health struggles after silicone injections nearly took her life,” K. Michelle felt compelled to help other plastic surgery patients that were desperate to reverse their procedures. Each episode will follow two patients who are in need of assistance while simultaneously following the reality star’s ongoing personal story.

Years ago, the R&B performer hoped that enhancing her physique would further her career and boost her confidence to feel better than ever. She had her breasts augmented and fat transferred from her stomach to her butt, in addition to enhancing her hips.

“I wanted to look like a Coke bottle,” she told People in June 2018.

After seeing her favorite rapper go under the knife, K. Michelle said she made an appointment with someone in Atlanta. “He wasn’t a doctor — it was black market, it was these ‘hydrogel’ injections — that’s what they were being called.”

By 2017, however, she experienced some scary symptoms such as migraines, fatigue and shooting pain in her back and legs. They later discovered silicone had spread down her legs and was damaging her tissue and threatening her health. Since then, it’s been a journey for her to fully heal.

K. Michelle opened up about what fans can expect to see on her new Lifetime series in November 2021, revealing it’s been a true passion project for her.

“I’ve seen and done a lot of things in my career, but I can honestly say this is the one that I am most proud of,” she wrote via Instagram in a caption. “Three years ago, I almost lost my life to a life-threatening decision I made 7 [years] ago, which came back to haunt me and leave [me] fighting for my life and the ability to walk again! I decided to do something to make sure others wouldn’t make the same mistake as me! Every rumor, speculation, and truth will finally be put to rest.”

