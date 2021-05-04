Here’s What the Brides From ‘My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding’ Are Doing Today

Every time we watch an episode of My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding, from ogling at the insane dresses to witnessing the crazy fights, we always leave wondering about the brides and where they are now.

When the show ends, fans are left to speculate if those featured on the show stay with their husbands or start new career endeavors beyond being wives. Unfortunately, many of the people featured on the TLC hit ghost once the show is over, intimidated by the increased scrutiny of fans.

In December 2019, twin brothers Bill and Joe Smith, who appeared on the U.K. version of the series, died in a suspected suicide pact in Kent amid battles with cancer and depression, their family revealed at the time.

A spokeswoman said in a statement to Mirror Online that “Kent Police was called at 11.34 a.m. on Saturday after the bodies of two men were discovered in Dibden Lane, Sevenoaks. Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the deaths are ongoing but they are not currently being treated as suspicious.” The Sun reported that they were found in a tree near a farm shortly before noon on December 28.

TLC responded to the news of the Smiths’ passing on social media, writing, “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of siblings Bill and Joe Smith at this difficult time,” along with the phone number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Our hearts go out to the family and friends of siblings Bill and Joe Smith at this difficult time. If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text 741-741 to speak with a trained counselor right away. — TLC Network (@TLC) December 29, 2019

My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding, originally titled Big Fat Gypsy Weddings, first aired on the U.K.’s Channel 4 broadcast network in 2010 and on TLC in the U.S. in 2011.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

