With the quarantine keeping us in for yet another week, we are #CountingOn the Duggar family to distract us all. This week, Jessa Duggar was given a hard time from fans for allowing her kids to make popcorn necklaces. Her followers were concerned that the craft involved needles with some even saying popcorn isn’t a safe snack! In other news, Derick Dillard gave a candid interview to YouTube vlogger Katie Joy. The controversial in-law spoke openly about how filming the show got in the way of important life moments and even negatively impacted his relationship with Jim-Bob and Michelle! Plus, Amy Duggar King did a similar interview with the same vlogger. But in her case, the entire interview was removed! Who do you think had her chat taken down? Watch the video above for your “Weekly Dose of Duggar!”