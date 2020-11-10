While fall does an excellent job of getting us ready for the cooler weather, its seasonal counterpart, winter, can send us for a loop. It’s the time of year where high temps and runny noses call for a restocking of the essentials. Where do you start? Here are some items we loved enough to award them a 2020 In Touch Wellness Award. Their innovation speaks for itself.

Culprit: Hot Flashes & Night Sweats

Reach for MISSION® Hot Flash Cooling Towels. Two of the most common complaints about menopause are hot flashes and night sweats and when they come night after night, nothing is worse. Simply your life with the portable and always-at-the-ready MISSION® Hot Flash Cooling Towel. It provides that same instant cooling, long lasting, easy to activate technology as their Fever Relief Cooling Towels, but with the bonus of coming in this water-proof carry pouch that makes it very discreet. Just wet with water, wring out and snap for instant cool that lasts.

Culprit: Fever

Reach for MISSION® Fever Relief Cooling Towel. High body temperature means you need to act quickly and the MISSION Fever Relief Cooling Towel — in adults and kid’s styles — really does the trick. This little powerhouse provides instant cooling relief and even better, stays in place and cools for up to 2 hours. This means you don’t have to keep re-adjusting and re-wetting. They get more rest, you get more rest, everyone wins. Simply wet with water, wring out and snap. If fever persists or worsens, consult a healthcare professional.

Mission Cooling Towels instantly cool when wet for up to 2 hours.

Machine Washable & Reusable

Chemical-Free Cooling

Adjustable Loop for Custom Fit

Stay in Place Design

Products available at Mission.com.