2006

While The O.C. lasted four seasons, Mischa’s character, Marissa Cooper, had a dramatic death during the Season 3 finale.

As for why producers decided to kill off one of their most popular characters, executive producer Stephanie Savage later told Vanity Fair that it was due to “tremendous pressure to do something with that level of drama.”

“Killing a series regular came down from the top,” she added. “If we wanted a season four, we’d have to do something like that.”

In 2021, Mischa opened up to E! News about her own version of why her character didn’t return for the final season, saying that there was “sort of general bullying from some of the men on set” and that she felt “unprotected.”