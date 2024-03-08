Family of five! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren, welcomed their third child on March 6, 2024, announcing the newest addition of their brood via Instagram. “We are overjoyed to announce the newest member of our growing Italian family. Luna Lucia Sorrentino born March 6th 2024 at 3:49pm weighing in at 5 pounds 6 ounces and 18.25 inches in length. 3 under 3 will be quite the situation but we wouldn’t have it any other way,” he wrote alongside photos from the hospital.

Who Are Mike and Lauren Sorrentino’s Kids?

Mike and Lauren announced that they were expecting their first child in November 2020. “We have a Baby Situation,” the Jersey Shore star wrote on Instagram at the time. Their son, Romeo, was born on May 26, 2021. The couple celebrated his second birthday in June 2023 with a Peter Rabbit-themed birthday party.

“The day was magical and spent with close family and friends. We can’t believe our sweet little boy is 2 and look forward to what’s in store for his future,” Mike and Lauren told People at the time.

The couple announced their second child in August 2022. They kept the baby’s gender a secret until their daughter, Mia, was born on January 24, 2023.

Mike and Lauren revealed that they were expecting their third child nine months after Mia’s birth. “Good things come in threes. Adding another pumpkin to our patch,” the couple wrote in a joint post. “Baby #3 coming March 2024.”

One month later, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars revealed they were having another girl. The family posed in front of the Shore House and added pink footprints to the photo. Finally, Luna arrived in March 2024.

Mike, who struggled with drug addiction for years, is eight years sober and has said that his wife and kids help him stay clean. “I’ll be honest with you. I’m happy to make it this far,” the reality TV personality told People in August 2023. “I was so wild in my twenties and thirties that being the family man that I am today — being eight years sober in December, a dad of two, married five years in a happy, healthy marriage — I’m killing the game.”

A few months later, Mike celebrated his sobriety by sharing a photo of himself and Romeo and writing, “My biggest flex is being a sober dad.”

When Did Mike and Lauren Sorrentino Get Married?

Mike and Lauren, who is his college sweetheart, got engaged in April 2018. They wasted no time tying the knot and got married in November that same year. Lauren had been pregnant with their first child a year later, but she revealed that she unfortunately suffered a miscarriage after seven weeks.

“It was heart-wrenching. When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing,” she said at the time. “It was hard. It was really difficult.”