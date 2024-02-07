Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino detailed the terrifying moment when his son, Romeo, choked on pasta during a recent family dinner. In addition to explaining what happened, he shared a Ring Camera video of the scary scene.

“THE SCARIEST MOMENT OF OUR LIVES !!” the Jersey Shore star, 41, shared, in a February 3, Instagram post. “It was an ordinary dinner at the Situations when suddenly without notice Romeo started choking on his favorite pasta pesto gnocchi!! He hunched over and wasn’t breathing.”

In the video, Mike’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino, was handling something in the kitchen when the incident occurred. She returned to the table to find her husband tending to the toddler and calmly went back to the kitchen to get something out of a drawer. Meanwhile, Mike grabbed Romeo, 3, from the table and began patting his back in an attempt to dislodge the pasta that was stuck in the child’s throat.

When Lauren, 39, returned, the two were able to help their son, which Mike said “saved” the little one’s life. “I am so proud of how my wife and I didn’t panic, didn’t hesitate and eventually dislodged the food which was blocking [his] airway and saved his life,” the MTV star continued. “I love my family with all my heart and am so grateful things worked out. It’s safe to say we are now taking CPR lessons and Romeo won’t be having gnocchi anytime soon.”

Mike and Lauren are college sweethearts. Although they broke up during Mike’s early years on reality television, they started dating again in 2013 and tied the knot in November 2018, just weeks before Mike was set to begin his prison sentence for tax evasion. He served his sentence from January 2019 until September 2019.

Once Mike was released from prison, the couple began expanding their family. After a miscarriage in the fall of 2019, Lauren gave birth to Romeo in May 2021. The pair’s daughter, Mia, followed in January 2023. The longtime lovers are currently expecting another little girl, who’s due in March.

“Good things come in threes,” the pair announced in September 2023. “Adding another pumpkin to our patch. Baby #3 coming March 2024.”

Mike’s troubles and triumphs over the last several years have been documented on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Lauren and the kids have appeared on the show, as well. The family’s news about baby No. 3 will be documented on the show’s upcoming season, which premieres on Thursday, February 8, on MTV.