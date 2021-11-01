This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

When you see a Green Mile cocktail for the first time, you may assume it has a tart flavor profile. Interestingly, this fruity concoction has zero citrus or green apple notes. Instead, the Green Mile is a refreshing tropical mix ideal for fans of melon, coconut, and pineapple. Indeed, you could say this drink is a fun melon-infused riff on the famous piña colada.

To make this drink extra “green,” we couldn’t help mixing in a dropperful of Tribe CBD oil. Don’t worry; you won’t get “high” with our CBD-infused Green Mile. However, this non-intoxicating cannabinoid will help keep you calm.

Green Mile CBD Cocktail

If you happen to have a lot of cash lying around, then you may want to consider splurging on a Yubari King melon garnish for your Green Mile. This unique cantaloupe variety is considered one of the rarest—and hence most expensive—melons in Japan’s luxury fruit market. Get this: two Yubari King melons sold for ~ 5 million Japanese yen (or 45,500 USD) in 2019.

So, what makes the Yubari King the “king” of melons? Well, a large part of it has to do with scarcity. Since authentic Yubari King melons could only be grown in Hokkaido, there aren’t many to go around. Another aspect has to do with the attention to detail gardeners place on making the perfect melon. From choosing the right seeds to manicuring the melon’s skin, a lot of time and effort goes into this pricey fruit.

As for taste, foodies say the Yubari King has a sublime sweetness. Considering the price some people paid for this fruit, we sure hope it tastes good!

Ingredients

1 oz of melon liqueur

~ 3 oz of pineapple juice

¾ oz of Malibu coconut rum

¼ oz of Cointreau

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Directions

Pour melon liqueur, pineapple juice, coconut rum, and Cointreau in a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into a pre-chilled hurricane glass

Top with Tribe CBD oil

Does Hemp Have The “All Green” In North America?

Many newcomers to the hemp market have questions about CBD’s legality. Unfortunately, some reports still conflate the terms “cannabis,” “hemp,” and “marijuana,” even though these describe different plants. Here’s what you need to know: If hemp has less than 0.3 percent delta 9 THC, it’s legal in the USA. For more detailed info on the legality of hemp, we’d recommend reading the 2018 US Farm Bill.

Please remember that Tribe CBD sends all of our products to third-party labs to test for THC content. We will never send you a tincture, edible, or topical that doesn’t meet America’s current hemp guidelines.