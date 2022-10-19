Remembering royalty. Meghan Markle publicly broke her silence on Queen Elizabeth II’s death for the first time a little over a month after the monarch died, offering insight into the mourning process that she and her husband, Prince Harry, have gone through.

“There’s been such an outpouring of love and support. I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time,” the Duchess of Sussex, 41, told Variety in an interview published on October 19. “What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts. Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her. It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, ‘Now she’s reunited with her husband.’”

The “Archetypes with Meghan” podcast host went on to tell the outlet that she’s had time to reflect on her relationship with the Queen since her passing, saying that she feels “fortunate” and “proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family.”

Meghan also told the outlet that the Queen’s death gave her and the Duke of Sussex, 38, “a lot of perspective” and helped them reevaluate what they want to focus their energy on in the future.

“Right now, we feel energized and excited about all of the things we’ve been building toward,” she said. “We’re also focused on our foundation. So much of the work we do includes the philanthropic space.”

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The Queen died on September 8, 2022, the royal family confirmed on their official Twitter account. She was 96 years old.

Shortly after the Queen’s death, Prince Harry issued a lengthy statement via his and Meghan’s Archewell foundation’s website, which read: “We are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty. She was globally admired and respected. Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.”

“I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren,” the statement continued. “I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honor my father in his new role as King Charles III.”