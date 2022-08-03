Raincheck. Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King was forced to cancel her trip to Disneyland with her three children after all of her kids were diagnosed with hand, foot and mouth disease.

“Long story short, my kids got hand, foot and mouth disease and we had to cancel our Disneyland trip,” the former reality star shared via Instagram on Tuesday, August 2, just three days before their scheduled trip. “These photos were taken (at The Zoo!!!) moments before I realized they were infected (90% of adults are immune) by the highly contagious virus.”

According to the CDC, HFMD is common in children under 5 years old and can include mouth sores, skin rash, fever and flu-like symptoms. The disease is usually not serious, but it is highly contagious.

Meghan, who shares daughter Aspen, 5, and 4-year-old twin sons, Hart and Hayes, with ex-husband Jim Edmonds, went on to share the details of her kids’ diagnosis to her blog, explaining that it was her eldest child who first noticed the sores.

“Aspen asked me what those dots on her hands were. … So, when I quickly checked Aspen’s hand and saw this ‘little dot’ she was complaining about, I saw a little white mark on her pinky finger and told her it was an old scar,” she wrote, adding that her daughter is “a bit of a drama queen.”

The Missouri native proceeded to take her trio to the zoo where Aspen “kept mentioning these ‘dots’” which Meghan concluded were mosquito bites before applying hydrocortisone. After an afternoon at the zoo with her “three whiney [sic] kids,” the single mom said she “miraculously [managed] to Google this weird ‘dot rash.’”

“I come across a page when it hits me: These kids have hand, foot and mouth disease,” she explained. “I cringe a bit with embarrassment and remorse as we exit [the zoo] as far apart from strangers as possible.”

After a doctor’s diagnosis, the family was required to quarantine while the children were contagious.

“Thank goodness my kids weren’t severely affected,” she wrote. “They didn’t have fevers, and other than being a little whiney [sic] they felt fine, ate fine and acted normal.”

This is not the first time the mother of three has opened up about her children’s health. In an October 2020 blog post, Meghan shared that she was “relieved” after her son Hart was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy.

“This is the once dreadful diagnosis I knew was coming since that fateful day I googled the right thing and it hit me like a truck: CP,” she wrote at the time. “I knew it was CP since Hart was a few months old. I just knew.”

“Hart’s brain isn’t paralyzed, but there are some areas of damage. CP quite simply manifests as a motor disorder. That’s it,” she added, before concluding that his diagnosis “changes nothing.”