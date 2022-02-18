Not holding back. Matthew Perry is coming out with a tell-all book where he addresses all the misconceptions fans have speculated about over the years — from his time on the hit TV series Friends and everything beyond that, delving into his personal life. Matthew’s tell-all memoir is set to hit the stands this fall and is titled Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

The actor plans to “recount his experiences, both good and bad, to help others and set the record straight over a number of incidents that were either untold until now, taken out of context or in some cases totally twisted the wrong way and needing complete clarification,” a source revealed to Us Weekly.

The comedian, 52, became a fan favorite and well-known star from his role as Chandler Bing on the hit TV sitcom Friends. Matthew appeared alongside famous costars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

Courtesy of TV Land

Matthew teased his book earlier this month on Instagram to fans. “So much has been written about me in the past. The highs were high, the lows were low,” he wrote. “But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn’t. And it’s all in here. I apologize it’s not a pop up book.”

The press release states that the Mr. Sunshine star’s autobiography will be “candid and self-aware” and “told with trademark humor.” The release also states that Matthew will be “vividly detailing his lifelong battle” with alcohol and drug addiction “and what fueled it despite seemingly having it all.”

Widespread concern sparked among fans of the show after Matthew’s appearance on Friends: The Reunion in May 2021. “To me, I felt like I was going to die if they didn’t laugh,” Matthew said to the live audience, addressing his time performing on the show. “It’s not healthy, for sure, but I would sometimes say a line and they wouldn’t laugh and I would sweat and just go into convulsions if I didn’t get the laugh I was supposed to get. I would freak out.”

The 17 Again star remained silent on concerns surrounding his health at the filming of the reunion, but the memoir promises to be a transparent look into his life experience and daily struggles.

The memoir will clear up any misconceptions that fans had of Matthew on the set of Friends, delving into behind-the-scenes moments and also detailing Matthew’s personal and romantic relationships. Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing is set to release on November 1.