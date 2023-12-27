Just days after pal Jennifer Aniston insisted Matthew Perry was “happy” and “healthy” at the time of his October 28 death, the 54-year-old’s toxicology report suggested otherwise. The 29-page document revealed that the Friends actor, who was found face down in his hot tub, perished from “the acute effects of ketamine,” with coronary artery disease and the effects of the opioid-like buprenorphine as contributing factors.

While buprenorphine is used to treat opioid addiction, the amount of ketamine in the star’s system was well beyond a therapeutic dose. (It’s an experimental treatment for anxiety.)

In other words, the rehab vet may have been self-medicating or using the drug recreationally, despite claims he was sober for 19 months. All of which have left his loved ones shocked. “It’s painful for Jen and the other cast to know he was so tormented,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “It’s difficult to process.”