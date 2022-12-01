Matt Lauer’s life changed drastically when he was accused of sexual assault and was fired from the Today show. The once-beloved and now disgraced former host has been out of the spotlight for nearly five years. Keep scrolling below to find out what happened to him and for exclusive details on where he is now.

What Is Matt Lauer Up to Today?

“The career in broadcasting and his community have all turned their backs on him,” a source exclusively tells In Touch.

The insider goes on to note that the “scandal surrounding his firing” from the NBC show “changed everything” for Lauer.

What Was Matt Lauer Accused Of?

Lauer was accused of sexual assault in November 2017 and was fired from Today due to “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace” just days after the allegations came to light.

Following the first accusation, more women that previously worked with Lauer came forward with claims of sexual assault.

The former Dateline contributor broke his silence on November 30, 2017, when his former Today cohosts read a statement on his behalf.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions,” Lauer said. “To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this, I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC.”

“Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly,” the statement continued. “Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching, and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job. The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace.”

While the first accuser initially remained anonymous, Lauer’s former colleague Brooke Nevils eventually came forward in 2019 and accused him of rape while they were in Sochi, Russia, for NBC’s coverage of the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

“It was nonconsensual in the sense that I was too drunk to consent,” Nevils said in an excerpt from Ronan Farrow’s 2019 tell-all book, Catch and Kill. “It was nonconsensual in that I said, multiple times, that I didn’t want to have anal sex.”

Lauer – who was married to Annette Roque at the time the alleged incident took place – later addressed Nevils’ claims in a letter published by Variety in October 2019. “In a new book, it is alleged that an extramarital, but consensual, sexual encounter I have previously admitted having, was in fact an assault,” the New York native wrote in the letter shared by his lawyer. “It is categorically false, ignores the facts, and defies common sense.”

“I had an extramarital affair with Brooke Nevils in 2014,” he continued. “It began when she came to my hotel room very late one night in Sochi, Russia. We engaged in a variety of sexual acts. We performed oral sex on each other, we had vaginal sex, and we had anal sex. Each act was mutual and completely consensual.”

What Did Katie Couric Say About the Claims Against Matt Lauer?

In her October 2021 book Going There, Katie Couric shared portions of the text messages she sent to Lauer – who she worked with for 15 years on Today – shortly after the scandal happened.

“I am crushed. I love you and care about you deeply. I am here. Please let me know if you want to talk,” Couric wrote to Lauer at the time. “There will be better days ahead.”

The disgraced journalist responded with a blowing kiss emoji.

Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

The source tells In Touch that Couric’s book was “probably the last straw” in Lauer’s broadcast journalism career.

Couric further spoke about her relationship with Lauer while promoting the book on the NBC show in October 2021.

“It took me a long time to process what was going on because the side of Matt I knew was the side of Matt I think you all knew,” the Virginia native told Savannah Guthrie at the time. “He was kind and generous and considerate, a good colleague and, as I got more information and learned what was going on behind the scenes, it was really upsetting and disturbing.”