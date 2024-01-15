Mark Ronson revealed the name of baby No. 1 with wife Grace Gummer ​during his Critics Choice Awards acceptance speech.

“To my wife and my daughter, Ruthie and Grace, you are my world and my everything, so thank you so much,” Mark, 48, gushed after his Sunday, January 14, win. The music producer took home the award for “I’m Just Ken,” a song he wrote and produced and actor Ryan Gosling performed for Greta Gerwig’s 2023 Barbie film.

“And if I forgot anybody, I’ll make a post later on Instagram!” the producer humorously concluded his speech.

Mark, whose list of accolades include Golden Globe, Brit Award and Grammy Award winner, added proud dad to his lengthy list of titles in December 2022.

Grace, 37, who is the daughter of actress Meryl Streep, had announced her pregnancy just a few months earlier, in October 2022. She showed off her baby bump during an appearance at W Magazine’s 50th anniversary party in New York City, where she wore a form-fitting red dress as she posed alongside Mark.

The couple’s baby reveal came just two months after they celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary.

“When people used to tell me their spouse was their best friend, I thought they were spouting hallmark nonsense or that they were some freak anomaly of love,” Mark wrote in an August 8, 2022, Instagram tribute to his wife.

He continued the post with, “So now i guess i’m either someone who spouts hallmark nonsense or i’m a freak anomaly of love. Or maybe i just married the most incredible human being around.”

“Happy Anniversary to my darlingest, you’ve made me happy beyond my wildest,” he concluded his caption.

Days before his Critics Choice Awards win, Mark shared a photo to Instagram of him and Grace on the red carpet together at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

“gucci at the globes with my one true ❤️,” Mark captioned the photo slide ​on January 9.

Mark spoke about fatherhood, and about scoring the box office phenomenon Barbie, to Rolling Stone UK during a July 2023 interview. The project, Mark explained, allowed him to spend more time at home with his wife and daughter than previous ventures.

“I feel like it’s sort of exactly where I’m supposed to be,” he told the outlet at the time, adding that he was usually home in the evening to be with his family. “I’m not on the road; I’m not running around; I’m not at the mercy of some young artist who likes to work from 3pm to 1 in the morning. For the most part, I’m getting to be home and devoted and relishing this really amazing other thing that’s going on.”