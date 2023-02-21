Getting the last word. Madonna showed off her “cute” face after fans accused her of getting ​botched plastic surgery following her appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

The “Material Girl” singer, 64, took to Twitter on Monday, February 20, to share a new photo that showed her making a serious expression. “Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol,” she wrote. Madonna implied the caption was all in good fun by adding a crying-laughing emoji.

Madonna continued to show off her face by posting several flattering photos via her Instagram Stories later that day.

She shared the post two weeks after fans slammed her appearance at the Grammy Awards on February 5.

During the awards show, Madonna made a surprise appearance to introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith before they performed “Unholy.” Soon after she took the stage, viewers rushed to social media to share negative comments about Madonna’s appearance and noted her face looked more swollen than usual. Several fans even speculated that her appearance was the result of a plastic surgery procedure ​gone wrong.

Two days after the awards show, the “Hung Up” singer took to Instagram to slam her critics. She began the post by explaining that people should have been more focused on the fact that Kim and Sam’s performance was historic because the Germany native is the first trans woman to perform at the Grammy Awards.

“Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!!” she wrote alongside a video that documented her time at the awards show.

Courtesy of Madonna/Instagram

“Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny,” Madonna added.

The Michigan native wasn’t done with her haters and pointed out that her appearance has been scrutinized over her decades-long career.

“I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start,” she continued. “I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come.”