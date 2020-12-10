A piece of her heart. Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee is remembering her beloved late mother, Angie Douthit, on the first anniversary of her death.

The MTV personality, 26, reflects on the day she saw Angie take her “last breath on Earth” in an emotional Instagram tribute. “A whole year without my glue. Have you ever tried to fix a broken glass object without glue? That’s how this year was for me,” Mackenzie writes on Wednesday, December 9. “I grew more than ever.”

After seeing the woman who gave birth to her pass away from cancer at the age of 50 in December 2019, the Florida resident says she grappled with grief.

“Cried more than ever, a lot of days I didn’t even get out of bed, but also I fought to do and be better more than ever. Thank you for always believing in me,” she continues, before directly writing to her late mom. “Thank you for loving me. Thank you for reminding me until the day you left earth that I matter and to reach for the stars. Every day I strive to make you proud. And thank you for choosing your last days on Earth to inspire this world. You are missed, momma bear.”

Angie was a strong force in the 16 and Pregnant alum’s life and she continually showed her the meaning of true bravery. Mackenzie’s mom fought the disease for two years before she succumbed to the illness. Even in her plight, Angie shared inspiring messages about staying positive and supported that mindset with her actions.

In August 2019, TMOG fans found out the heart-wrenching news that doctors had given Angie only six months to live. Because the cancer in her liver and brain continued to spread, the God’s Plan author decided to stop treatment and make the most out of the time she had left with her loved ones.

After losing her mother, Mackenzie had some relationship drama with husband Josh McKee, 27, which resulted in them splitting up again in May 2020. Since then, Mackenzie and Josh sparked reconciliation rumors with their holiday celebrations together.

All in all, fans are glad to see them getting along after her very tough year.