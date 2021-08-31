That would be a hard pass. Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) quickly shot down the idea that she would be having more kids after sharing a photo of her three children on social media.

On Monday, August 30, Mackenzie, 24, posted a sweet photo of her children, Hudson, Jagger and Stella sitting in the family’s car. Many people commented on the adorable family (and offered unsolicited advice about car seats), but the MTV alum made sure to respond directly to one fan.

Mackenzie Edwards/Instagram

“Looks like it’s time to start filling up the back row [of the car],” the fan wrote.

“Hahahahahahaha,” Mackenzie replied. “No.”

Many other parents could relate to the sentiment, with one writing, “Girl, I felt this in my [soul.]”

Mackenzie and her husband, Ryan Edwards, share Jagger, 2, and Stella, 1. The former reality TV star also has a son, Hudson, from a past relationship. Ryan, 33, has a son from a previous relationship as well, Bentley, 12, shared with his ex-fiancée, Maci Bookout McKinney.

In March, Ryan and Mackenzie were fired from Teen Mom OG due to conflicts with Maci, 30, and her husband, Taylor McKinney, throughout season 9. Maci and Taylor, 32, share daughter Jayde, 6, and son Maverick, 5, in addition to Bentley.

The mom of three also believes her and her husband’s political views led to their firing.

“The other thing with MTV is that we’re just not liberal,” Mackenzie told The Sun.

According to Mackenzie, “life has been great” since they were let go, adding that MTV couldn’t “pay [her] enough money to go back” on the series.

“I don’t care how much money you’re waving in my face, I’m going to stay true to myself and I’m not going to follow behind like a little puppet,” she said. “I just think that leaving the show is a blessing in disguise and I couldn’t be any happier.”

Mackenzie added that she would work “until [her] fingers bled” before going back to the network.

“I’m just done, and I think that all that [MTV cares] about is money,” Mackenzie said. “I have values, and I have morals, and I’m just not OK with it anymore.”