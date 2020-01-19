Leaving Behind a Legacy: A Look Back at Mac Miller’s Influential Life Before His Passing

Shutterstock (4)

Forever cherished. With his musical prowess and thought-provoking lyrics, Mac Miller has continued to be a force more than a year after his tragic death at the age of 26. The late rapper’s posthumous album Circles dropped on January 17, 2020 — just two days before his birthday — giving fans an opportunity to hear new music that came from his heart.

Mac, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick, continues to reach new heights with his career even though he is no longer with us.

“Here we are,” his family shared in a statement in early January. “The act of having to write this at all feels surreal. At the time of his passing, Malcolm was well into the process of recording his companion album to Swimming, entitled Circles.”

“Two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle — Swimming in Circles was the concept,” his loved ones continued in their statement.

“He had been working with Jon Brion, who after hearing some early versions of the songs, cleared his calendar to help Malcolm fine-tune them. After his passing, Jon dedicated himself to finishing Circlesbased on his time and conversations with Malcolm. We are eternally grateful to Jon and to those who gave their best to the difficult and emotional task of putting out this body of work.”

Mac passed away in September 2018 and his cause of death was determined to be accidental mixed drug toxicity involving fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol. Just before his untimely passing, the performer was looking forward to going on tour, as his upcoming dates were scheduled to kick off that October.

Over the span of his impressive decade-long career, the Pittsburgh rhymer dropped several chart-topping singles and he also managed to tell a story with every one of his songs, giving him his own unique style.

“There’s pressure,” he told Vulture before his death. “A lot of times in my life I’ve put this pressure to hold myself to the standard of whatever I thought I was supposed to be, or how I was supposed to be perceived.”

Scroll through the gallery below to look back at Mac’s influential life.