Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff is clapping back after she was slammed for only bringing her eldest son, Jackson Roloff, to Disneyland, leaving her two younger kids at home.

In a Q&A session on Instagram, the TLC personality, 32, addressed a fan on Thursday, October 12, who asked her why she went on a Disneyland trip without her younger children, Lilah Roloff and Josiah Roloff.

“Why not??” she replied. “No, but really … Lilah didn’t want to come, and Zach isn’t as big a fan as J and I. Josiah had no opinion. Lol.”

While fans were surprised that Lilah, 3, didn’t go “despite her love for the princesses,” Tori added, “She doesn’t love loud noises and is still a little young to fully enjoy Disney. And once dad decided he was staying, daddy’s girl wanted to stay with him.”

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

Tori later gave followers an update on how their first night went in the theme park. In the photos shared by the former elementary school teacher, Jackson smiled ear to ear as he posed alongside her in a Captain America costume in front of the Avenger’s Campus in Disney California Adventure Park.

“Oogie Boogie is a total bash!” she wrote via her Instagram Stories. “We had so much fun!! The wait times are insanely low which made the whole night so worth it! I’m exhausted now.”

The mom of three is known for clapping back when needed and setting the record straight with her followers. In August, the Washington resident was called out by “perfect parents” for allowing Josiah, 17 months, to climb the ladder of a bunk bed.

In the photo, the toddler held the ladder’s step closely with one arm as he had a pen in the other hand. “You’re telling me: you can climb a ladder and write while balancing on the ladder … but you can’t walk?” the photographer captioned the snap. “He’s holding out.”

Tori was later bombarded with concerned, direct messages over the photo, forcing the reality TV alum to publicly react to the backlash.

“I don’t know why it still takes me by surprise with how many ‘perfect parents’ there are on Instagram,” the LPBW star told her followers later that day. “Because the amount of people coming for letting my one-year-old climb a ladder is substantial. Do y’all just put your kids in a box or like in bubble wrap at all times and never let them do anything?”

“Because that’s what it seems like,” she said, emphasizing that people need to “calm down.” “I just appreciate all the tips that you guys leave for me in my D.M.s,” she concluded.