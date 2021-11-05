Isabel Rock Says Pregnancy Has Been 'Healing' for Relationship With Jacob Roloff

Little People, Big World alum Isabel Rock revealed pregnancy has been “deeply healing and replenishing” for her relationship with husband Jacob Roloff amid their countdown to welcoming baby No. 1.

“So much can change in a month,” the expectant artist, 25, gushed in an update on Friday, November 5, noting she is well into her third trimester. “I can’t wait to see this man become a father,” she wrote in an Instagram Stories caption.

Isabel Sofia Rock/Instagram

“He’s so excited, he jumps at every kick, knows how to work the baby gear better than I do, and just talks about how he can’t wait to meet [our son] already,” Isabel raved about Jacob taking on daddy duties. “Adding a person to our family is an incredible concept. Our worlds are about to be rocked in the best way.”

Isabel said she and Jacob, 24, have been nesting in these final weeks, sharing that it’s now “exactly one month from our due date” in a new post on her grid.

“Jacob keeps practicing putting the car seat in and out of the stroller, I’ve been listening to birth affirmations, and now it just feels like the only thing missing is our baby,” she continued.

The couple announced she is pregnant with their first child in July, revealing the sex of baby No. 1 in their big reveal. “We are elated to share that the baby boy we have been dreaming of is coming this December,” Isabel wrote at the time.

Courtesy Isabel Rock/Instagram

Throughout her pregnancy, Isabel has posted photos of her growing baby bump and talked about how excited she is to become a mom for the first time after tying the knot with Jacob in September 2019, exchanging their vows in a farmhouse ceremony with friends and family in attendance.

And they’re not the only couple in the reality TV family expecting. Jacob’s brother Jeremy Roloff is also preparing to welcome baby No. 3 with wife Audrey Roloff due any day now.

Jacob and Isabel got engaged nearly four years ago in December of 2017 during a getaway to Iceland. Isabel was over the moon after he proposed “on the frozen pond, Tjörnin, late on Christmas,” he told fans in a celebratory post on Instagram. “So much love for this beautiful soul @izzysofia. Here’s to many more Christmases, you n’ me.”

Make that a party of three!